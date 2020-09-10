Denton police confirmed Thursday that the woman found unconscious on South Loop 288 Tuesday was 44-year-old Pamela Sue Stokes of Gainesville.
Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday after Denton police and fire rescue were dispatched to the 1800 block of South Loop 288 around 3:37 a.m. Tuesday following a call about an unconscious person in the lanes of traffic.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office stated she lived in Gainesville and her cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head. The circumstances surrounding her death are still under investigation, police said Thursday.
Other reports
700 block of Campbell Lane — A woman wants to press charges for criminal trespass after she found a set of keys in her home Wednesday that don’t belong to her or anyone she knows, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the home around 2:50 p.m. following a found property call that later became a criminal trespass report. The caller told police she found keys in her home and doesn't know whose they are.
Nothing was reported stolen and nothing else was disturbed in the residence. She told officers she believed the door was locked at the time, according to the report. Police collected the keys for evidence and are still investigating.
900 block of Bernard Street — A passport and Xbox were missing when a woman returned home Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The report says she returned home after leaving on Tuesday to find that a window to an empty room had been pushed out. Nothing else was reported stolen and the report didn’t list an estimated cost for the game console.
2500 block of Louise Street — Officers were dispatched to a local hospital when a 50-year-old woman reported Wednesday morning that she was sexually assaulted and robbed, according to a police report.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.