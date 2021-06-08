After a 27-year-old woman called 911 to report an assault, police determined she was the primary aggressor in an argument with her boyfriend, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 11:40 p.m. to Providence Place Apartment Homes for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at the complex in the 2400 block of Stockbridge Road, they saw about 20 to 30 articles of clothing strewn in the grass.
The woman who called 911 said she and her boyfriend had been arguing because he was supposed to be home at a certain time but he wasn’t. He didn’t tell the police what the argument was about.
She alleged her boyfriend struck her on the side of her face after she shoved him away because he got in her face. Police saw redness on her jawline and she was cleared by paramedics at the scene.
According to the report, the man said they were arguing verbally before she allegedly pushed him in the chest, spit in his face and struck him in the face with her fist. He admitted to grabbing her arms to keep her from striking him and said he ended up striking her face when he tried to knock a knife out of her hand.
He told police he didn’t believe she was trying to kill him when she was waving the knife at him. At one point, she allegedly told him she would throw his items out of the house. The report says the man was able to get out of the house and threw her clothes out.
The woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man reported his 89-year-old mother was being exploited online, according to a police report.
He said his mother has sent an unknown amount of money in gift cards to unknown people. The report says he doesn’t have any suspect information. An investigation is ongoing.
900 block of Savage Drive — Several bottles of prescription medication were reported stolen from a caller’s home Monday, according to a police report.
The caller said the burglary happened sometime between Thursday and Friday. Several bottles of prescribed medication were taken. The caller didn’t know the names of the prescriptions or the number of pills inside each bottle, according to the report. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Retama Street — A woman said her husband has been violating a court order of no contact by continuously calling her, according to a police report.
She said her husband has called her multiple times since January. The report says the two are involved in an ongoing court case. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 430 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 31 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.