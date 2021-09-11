A 52-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly refused to leave a hospital and proceeded to cut a police officer with her fingernails before hitting him in the chest and shoulder, according to a police report.
At about 7:51 p.m., Denton Police Department officers responded to the hospital in the 3500 block of South Interstate 35E after a Northeast Police Department officer working there reported the woman had assaulted him. The report does not specify how the woman came to be at the hospital or if she was treated, but states she was asked to leave and refused to do so.
Staff eventually asked the officer to remove the woman. As he went to escort her out, the report states, she grabbed at his right wrist, digging her fingernails in and pulling, causing his wrist to bleed. Additionally, she allegedly tried to hit him in the face, chest and shoulder, succeeding in striking his chest and shoulder.
The officer was able to place the woman in handcuffs before Denton police arrived, the report states. Denton officers photographed the Northeast officer’s injuries, and the woman was arrested on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Other reports
900 block of Bernard Street — A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly scratched a man she’s dating and took his phone to prevent him from calling 911 following an argument over marijuana, according to a police report.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the block at about 8:58 p.m. after the man succeeded in calling 911 before the line disconnected, the report states. They spoke to him and the woman, determining that after an argument about marijuana, she had scratched him and taken his phone after he had dialed 911. She also allegedly taunted him with the phone after taking it.
The woman was arrested on charges of assault causing bodily injury to family member and interference with emergency request for assistance.
1200 block of McCormick Street — A convenience store employee called police Friday night to report a man and woman made threats to beat and kill staff after refusing to give identification while buying cigarettes, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 7:14 p.m., learning a man refused to give identification when he attempted to buy cigarettes and proceed to threaten to come back and kill the employee who asked for it. A woman who accompanied the man also threatened to beat employees, the report states. The two allegedly used multiple expletives during the threats.
Officers were provided with security footage of the two, the report states. An assault by threat investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 428 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.