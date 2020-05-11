A woman washing clothes in a duck pond was arrested Sunday afternoon, charged with public intoxication and evading arrest, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said that shortly after 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the University of North Texas campus, near the intersection of North Texas Boulevard and northbound Interstate 35E, in reference to a suspicious person and vehicle.
When police arrived on scene, Cunningham said, officers spoke with officers from UNT, who said a woman was acting erratically while her car was running.
Cunningham said the woman was unsteady on her feet and could not keep her hands from moving when requested and that she was speaking too quickly to be understood. When asked whether she had taken or drunk anything, the woman did not comply and indicated she “did not know whether the responding officers were actually police,” Cunningham said.
Upon a search of the woman’s vehicle, officers observed an empty bottle of Jack Daniels in plain view in the front passenger side of the vehicle, while another bottle was found in the same vicinity. Believing the suspect was sufficiently intoxicated, officers attempted to place the woman under arrest when she allegedly tried to evade arresting officers.
Cunningham said officers were able to subdue the 33-year-old woman, who was charged with alcohol public intoxication and evading arrest and detention.
Other reports
400 block of Carroll Boulevard — A 23-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after an officer observed the man stumbling across six lanes of traffic and almost being hit by two vehicles, according to a police report.
Cunningham said the officer stopped the man for jaywalking and obstructing at the intersection of West Prairie Street and Carroll Boulevard, where there is not a crosswalk. When speaking with the man, Cunningham said officers noted he had lethargic movements and cotton mouth and that a marijuana cigarette was located above his left ear.
While the man admitted to having a small bag of marijuana in his pocket, officers also located another small bag that contained about 0.6 grams of methamphetamine, according to police. Cunningham said the methamphetamine was confirmed after a field test.
The man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, Cunningham said.
100 block of Maple Street — A caller reported that an employee was fighting with a man who was attempting to leave Family Dollar Store without paying, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, a man was pinned down outside the store, and an employee said the man had been stuffing merchandise into his pockets, Cunningham said.
Officers observed the man to be agitated, she said, and his eyes were very wide, with him appearing to be under the influence of a controlled substance. In addition, she said the man was unable to follow commands and refused to turn over onto his back before being detained by officers.
Following a search, about $23.63 of store merchandise was recovered, along with a driver’s license and debit card that were not his, Cunningham said. She said officers were unable to speak with owners of the license or debit card.
The 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $2,500 due to previous theft convictions, which enhanced the charge.
Crawford Road and Interstate 35W — While at a stoplight Sunday morning, an officer observed the vehicle in front of him had stopped past the solid white line and began swerving after turning onto northbound I-35W.
Cunningham said that when the officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, the man appeared noticeably nervous and that the officer observed marijuana on the floorboard of the vehicle.
She said the driver complied with being searched, but nothing was found on his person. However, inside two backpacks in the vehicle, police said they located one small bag of meth weighing 1.2 grams and two oval-shaped pills identified as alprazolam — the generic equivalent of Xanax.
In addition, 2.6 grams of marijuana and three glass pipes were recovered during a search, Cunningham said.
The man was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia and charged with possession of controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, and possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams, Cunningham said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 307 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.