A woman wanted in Florida was arrested in Denton Wednesday after she allegedly cut a man with a knife near his eye, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a 911 call around 3:01 a.m. Wednesday after a caller said a woman stabbed him in the eye with a knife. Police arrived at The Palladium Apartments in the 1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard and spoke with the victim, who was bleeding from his left eye area.
The report says he had a small laceration near his left eyebrow that was bleeding down the left side of his face. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed the victim’s actual eye wasn’t injured.
The caller refused medical attention. According to the report, he was letting a 29-year-old woman stay at his apartment and they got into an argument about food after they had been drinking.
The victim said the suspect went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and stabbed him in the left eye with it. Officers located the knife on the kitchen counter and searched for a woman matching her description.
The University of North Texas Police Department assisted and located her outside the apartment complex. The report says she refused to speak with officers, identify herself or answer questions. She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
While at the jail, she identified herself after about an hour. Denton dispatchers learned she had two active warrants from Florida. She was also charged with failure to identify fugitive from justice.
Other reports
West University Drive and North Bonnie Brae Street — Two drivers who nearly crashed into each other each told police their argument Wednesday morning got physical, according to a police report.
The woman involved was the second to call 911 about the incident. She reported another driver nearly collided with her and got out of his car to confront her. According to the report, her phone fell out of her hand at one point and she said it’s because he slapped her on the forearm.
Police spoke with the man involved who first denied being involved in any incident. The report says he then admitted to being involved in some incident and relayed the same information about a near-crash and confrontation.
He reported he may have inadvertently caused her to drop her phone while he was flailing his arms.
The incident is still under investigation.
3500 block of Quail Creek Drive — After reporting his car stolen early Wednesday, a Denton man later learned his car was repossessed, according to a police report.
He told police around 2:01 a.m. that his friend last saw his car at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in this block and then it was gone by 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to the report, no one had permission to use it.
At an unspecified time Wednesday, the man called police back and said he learned his car was repossessed. His car, initially entered as stolen into the police system, was removed from being listed as stolen.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 393 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 48 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.