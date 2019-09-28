A 67-year-old woman told police a man was in her bedroom without her permission around 5 a.m. Friday at her residence in the 200 block of Bryan Street, according to a police report.
Police responded to a burglary call on Bryan Street. The woman told police she woke up to find someone had broken into her home and he tried to touch her, the report states.
The man then fled from the scene. Officers canvassed the area but didn’t locate a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
900 block of Circle View Lane — A 33-year-old man told police around 10 a.m. Friday that his estranged wife broke windows and took about $1,400 from his home, according to a police report.
The report shows the incident happened between 1 and 2 a.m. Friday. The caller said his estranged wife used a brick to break windows along the back of the house and took the money.
She wasn’t on scene when officers arrived. A report was taken.
3700 block of South Interstate 35E — A 31-year-old caller was in his vehicle with a woman and a young girl when another driver pulled up beside them and pointed a gun at him Friday morning, according to a police report.
The caller told police another driver got upset with him for not driving fast enough. The report states the other driver later pulled up beside him, yelled at him and pointed a gun at him.
The driver who allegedly pointed the gun fled when the caller said he was going to call the police. A report was taken.
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — More than $4,000 in merchandise was reported stolen from Victoria’s Secret by three women Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The store manager told police she witnessed the women grab the items, put them in bags and calmly walk out of the store. The store manager told police that company policy doesn’t permit employees to confront suspected thieves due to safety reasons, the report shows.
The total value of the merchandise taken was determined to be $4,434.65.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 209 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.