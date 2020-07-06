A Denton woman told police she awoke to find an unknown man next to her in bed early Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers received a call about a burglary of habitation in the 3400 block of Joyce Lane around 3:30 a.m. A 48-year-old woman said she screamed when she woke up to find a man she did not know in bed with her, Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The report does not specify whether the man was lying down or sitting next to her, and the caller said she did not see the man’s face before he ran out of the room.
Though the woman said she had been at a party earlier in the day, she did not go home with anyone, the report says. Nothing was taken, and though there was damage to the front door, there were no reported costs associated with the damage, according to the report. The caller told police she was going to stay with family.
Other reports
1000 block of East McKinney Street — Officers found three parked vehicles with bullet holes and damage from being shot at late Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to what a caller said sounded like 10 gunshots from an unknown direction around 4:07 p.m Sunday. Witnesses pointed officers toward three parked vehicles — a black Ford truck, a black GMC and a white Ford Crown Victoria — with holes in the body and tires.
Officers located six shell casings on the ground nearby, according to the report. The case is still under investigation.
1500 block South Loop 288 — Officers were dispatched to a theft at Walmart on South Loop 288 on Sunday evening. Staff showed officers a video of a man concealing a flashlight valued at $29.87 and told police they wanted to press charges for the theft, the report says.
Dispatchers confirmed one of the suspects, a 36-year-old man, had an active warrant out of Denton County and was previously convicted of theft in Tyler in 2005.
He was arrested and charged with property theft of under $100 with previous conviction. There was no further mention of the other suspect in the report.
South Bell Avenue and Hickory Street — A 45-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after officers witnessed him driving recklessly early Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers pulled over a driver after seeing a vehicle strike a curb and leave the roadway while traveling 9 mph over the speed limit while heading north on Bell Avenue.
Officers reported smelling alcohol, and the driver initially said he had a couple of drinks, then said he drank three to four cans of Modelo before getting behind the wheel.
Dispatchers also received a 911 call about a reckless driver that matched the plate of the vehicle. The caller said the driver was swerving all over the roadway and crossing lanes.
Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests and observed signs of intoxication. Police obtained a warrant for a blood specimen after the driver refused a request for one. He was transported from the Denton City Jail to a local hospital for the specimen and back.
Denton County Jail records show the man has been convicted of driving while intoxicated at least two times in Denton County.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.