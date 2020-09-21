Denton police are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a woman called 911 and said a man tried to pull her into his van Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Interstate 35E after a 19-year-old woman told 911 dispatchers that a man in a white van picked her up after following her. A Denton Police Department spokesperson confirmed this is the first such attempted kidnapping report the department has received recently.
According to the report, the woman was walking near the service road of the highway when she noticed a white van with no side windows that appeared to be following her, even when she changed directions.
She told police the van pulled up beside her at one point, and a man stepped out of the front passenger side door. The report says he grabbed her and picked her up, but the woman sprayed his face with Mace. He then put her down and got back in the van.
Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it’s important for Denton residents to be aware of their surroundings and not hesitate to call police if they believe something suspicious is going on.
The incident comes a month after several social media posts raised concerns about suspicious activity around the Rayzor Ranch shopping center.
Other reports
2000 block of Stockbridge Road — A man who residents said pulled a gun out during a family dispute was no longer at the scene when police arrived Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun after several callers reported a family dispute escalated into an altercation where a man pulled out a handgun from the waistband of his pants. He wasn’t at the residence when police arrived, and no arrests were made.
The report says no gunshots were fired, and no one was injured. The report is still under investigation.
2200 block of Bolivar Street — Antiques and a $2,500 bicycle were reported stolen Sunday afternoon from a storage building, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a burglary call around 5 p.m. where an unknown person entered a storage building by force. The report says the lock had been removed. Three antique items, a $2,500 bicycle, a $500 sign and a $150 game machine were reported stolen.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.