A woman told police Thursday that family members stole more than $100,000 in silver, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a theft report after the woman told police family members sometime in the past two years took and sold more than $100,000 in silver from her and her father.
According to the report, she doesn’t know exactly how much was taken. She told police she found the silver in the 1900 block of Willowcrest Loop, but it’s no longer there.
The report says the caller’s father told her which family member took the silver and sold it. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3400 block of Fallmeadow Street — An 80-year-old woman told police Thursday she believes her daughter wants to drive her crazy by regularly breaking into her home, according to a police report.
The woman called 911 around 7:46 p.m. to report her daughter broke into her home Thursday evening while she was out on a walk. The report says she believes her daughter stole her wallet, which had $50 in cash, a credit card and her driver’s license.
She told the police this is a common occurrence and believes her 64-year-old daughter does this to “make her crazy.” A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
700 block of West Congress Street — Three staffers at Calhoun Middle School want to press charges after reporting an 11-year-old student assaulted them Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the school around 8:25 a.m. in reference to an assault. The report says the young boy started to hit an administrator after being told to return a radio he took from them.
Staff reported he also kicked and hit a counselor and pulled on another counselor’s hair. According to the report, all three staffers felt pain from the assault. The student’s mother took him home. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 413 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.
Denton County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in these or other crimes. Callers will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). Reach the Denton police narcotics tip line at 940-565-5801.