Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

A woman reported Tuesday she found a bullet lodged in her car after someone in another vehicle shot at her on the interstate, according to a police report.

At about 9:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Teasley Lane. Dispatchers advised officers that the caller was involved in a road rage incident and might have been shot at.

