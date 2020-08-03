A woman told police she was punched in the face repeatedly by her roommates when she tried to retrieve her belongings early Sunday morning, according to a police report.
The 34-year-old woman called police around 2:23 a.m. saying she had been assaulted by her roommates at their apartment in the 2500 block of West Prairie Street. She told officers she had returned to the apartment after being away for some time. She saw her refrigerator outside and moved it into the vacant apartment across the hall she was planning to move into because of issues in the shared apartment, according to the report.
Her 29-year-old male roommate followed her into the vacant apartment and asked what she was doing. When she told him she had permission from the property owner to be there, he became angry and went back to the shared apartment to tell their 30-year-old female roommate.
The caller said she then went back to the shared apartment but did not go inside, and a verbal argument took place. The caller said the man punched her in the mouth, causing her to bleed, and then pulled her into the apartment and toward him to punch her again but missed. The caller said the female roommate then punched her several times on the left side of the face before she was able to get away, according to the report.
The caller’s roommates were not at the apartment when police arrived, and officers were not able to locate vehicles matching their description, the report said. The incident remains under investigation.
Other reports
Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 380 — A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open container and unlawful possession of a weapon after a caller said he was driving recklessly Sunday night, according to a police report.
The caller told police a car was going 80 or 90 miles per hour and swerving across lanes while heading south on U.S. 380 around 8:10 p.m. Sunday.
Officers pulled the car over and reported that the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. The driver refused to answer most questions but said he had not been drinking and that he was traveling from Oklahoma to Dallas.
The driver told officers he takes prescription medication and was intoxicated at a 3 or 4 level on a 0-10 scale but refused field sobriety tests, according to the report.
While searching the vehicle, officers reported finding a handgun loaded with a magazine that had 12 rounds in it in the glovebox and an open bottle of vodka. The man was placed under arrest but refused to submit to a blood sample, saying “f--k you” to the officer when asked, according to the report.
Officers obtained a warrant for the blood draw, and he was transported to a local hospital so the sample could be obtained.
2700 block of West University Drive — A 48-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after admitting to stealing over $300 worth of food and two totes from Walmart, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call from an asset protection employee around 4:35 p.m. who said a woman stole two carts full of food items. The employee told officers he saw the woman conceal items in two totes she got from a shelf and approach checkout with the carts. She scanned and paid for a few of the items but walked past the final point of sale without paying for the rest, according to the report.
Security footage confirmed the woman attempted to leave without paying for the items, and she admitted to the theft, the report said. The items were valued at $335.71 before tax. She was transported to the city jail without incident.
300 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported her vehicle stolen Sunday afternoon after leaving it in front of a restaurant overnight, according to a police report.
The 36-year-old woman told police she took an Uber home the night before, and when she returned to get her SUV the next afternoon, it was gone. The restaurant owner told her it had been there around 11:30 that morning but was gone by the time he returned around 1:30 p.m. After confirming no local tow agencies had the vehicle, she reported it stolen to the Denton Police Department around 3:30 p.m., according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 292 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 16 people into the Denton County Jail.