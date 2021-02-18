Police drove a woman to a warming station Wednesday after a 911 caller reported his sister refused to leave his apartment after threatening him, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a home around 8:21 p.m. in the 900 block of Bernard Street after a man reported a domestic disturbance. The report says he let his sister stay with him due to the inclement weather, but now wanted her to leave because she was causing problems and threatened to beat him up.
Although the two got into an argument, nothing physical happened, according to the report. The caller told police he just wanted her out of his home.
While police spoke with the woman, she returned a tablet she said belonged to her brother to his room. The report says police then drove her to a warming station so she could make arrangements to stay with someone else.
According to the report, she said she would beat up her brother while walking toward officers’ patrol vehicle, but she never made any movement toward him.
After they dropped her off, her brother called 911 again to report his sister broke his work laptop, valued at about $400 to $500. He told police she was the only one in the apartment during the time it could’ve happened between 8 and 8:21 p.m.
The report didn’t say if the tablet she returned to his room is the same device he reported broken. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A 41-year-old woman was arrested after multiple 911 callers reported she was walking on the highway and she continuously refused escorts from police, according to a police report.
During a call before 10:19 a.m., when police were dispatched for the final time, police spoke with the pedestrian walking along the highway and offered her assistance, including a ride to a warming station. She refused help each time. She was allegedly walking on a lane of traffic that was covered in snow with her back toward oncoming traffic.
Police caught up with her again after another 911 call and she said she was heading to a store on Dallas Drive. According to the report, she didn’t know which store she was going to as many businesses were closed. Officers offered her a ride again and she accepted, but then refused and said she would walk.
She was arrested and charged with pedestrian walking on the highway with traffic.
2000 block of Teasley Lane — A man’s blue-gray sedan was taken while he had his back turned to lock his house door Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The caller told police he turned on his Honda Accord and left it unattended and unsecured while he went back to his house to lock the door. According to the report, he heard a door close but didn’t think anything of it until he noticed his car was gone.
He and a neighbor who was also outside told officers the caller hadn’t left his car unattended for more than two minutes. Neither saw anyone else outside and don’t know who could’ve taken it.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 290 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked seven people into the Denton County Jail.