A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly punched his mother twice in the face during an argument, according to a police report.
An uninvolved person called police at about 4:35 p.m. to report they heard a woman screaming and saying her son had beaten her up, the report states. Police arrived at the 2000 block of Stockbridge Road and heard conflicting accounts of the incident, determining there was a verbal argument prior to the man allegedly punching his mother.
Police observed the woman had a bloody nose and bruised eye, and paramedics transported her to a local hospital at her request, the report states. The man allegedly denied hitting her but was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member, the report states.
Other reports
700 block of Crescent Street — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly ripped down a security camera from her aunt’s porch and broke windows, according to a police report.
The woman’s aunt called police at about 8:14 p.m., telling them her niece was breaking windows at her home. When officers arrived, they found the woman in the front yard and observed her hands were bleeding. She allegedly admitted to punching out windows, and her aunt told officers that she also ripped down a security camera from the front porch, the report states.
The woman’s aunt estimated she caused $260 in damage, the report states. She was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Intersection of South Carroll Boulevard & West Mulberry Street — A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly running a red light while driving intoxicated, his second such arrest within a year, according to a police report.
Officers observed a vehicle run a red light while traveling southbound on South Carroll Boulevard and pulled over its driver. They immediately observed the smell of an alcoholic beverage and noted that his speech was slurred and his eyes were glossy, the report states. He allegedly admitted to drinking two shots of alcohol and three shots of tequila, and the report states he was unable to recite the alphabet or count successfully.
After conducting sobriety tests, officers observed sufficient clues to indicate intoxication and arrested the man on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Because he was convicted in September 2020 of driving while intoxicated, the charge was upgraded to driving while intoxicated 2nd.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.