When an officer stopped a woman on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the 46-year-old allegedly walked home mid-traffic stop and told the officer she was going to bed, according to a police report.

At about 2:06 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle traveling northbound in the 200 block of North Austin Street. This portion of North Austin Street intersects with West McKinney Street. There is a sign that states left turns are not allowed due to poor visibility of oncoming traffic.

