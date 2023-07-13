When an officer stopped a woman on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the 46-year-old allegedly walked home mid-traffic stop and told the officer she was going to bed, according to a police report.
At about 2:06 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle traveling northbound in the 200 block of North Austin Street. This portion of North Austin Street intersects with West McKinney Street. There is a sign that states left turns are not allowed due to poor visibility of oncoming traffic.
The report states the vehicle illegally turned left onto West McKinney and then turned right onto North Locust Street. The officer activated emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.
The vehicle stopped in the 1200 block of North Locust Street, but the driver got out of the vehicle and started walking away toward a house, according to the report.
After the officer told her several times to walk back toward them, the report states, the woman responded “no” and that she was going to bed. The report states that she tried to walk into the house, but the officer caught up and stopped her.
She smelled strongly of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the report. She allegedly told the officer she had one mixed drink at a bar several hours ago.
After conducting standard field sobriety tests, the report states, the officer gathered sufficient clues that indicate she was intoxicated. They placed her under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported her to the Denton City Jail.
The woman did not consent to a blood draw. So, the report states police obtained a warrant, and a phlebotomist drew her blood at the jail.
Officers found records that indicate she was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, second offense, as well as with evading arrest.
Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed that the home the woman was trying to enter was indeed her residence.
Other reports
2700 block of Westglen Drive — A man reported Wednesday that someone scammed him out of cryptocurrency when he tried to purchase an NFT, according to a police report.
At about 7:57 p.m., an officer took a theft report over the phone. The caller said that on June 20 he followed a link on a website to purchase a non-fungible token (NFT) and transferred $12,800 worth of Ethereum, a type of cryptocurrency, to an account.
An NFT is a digital code that represents a digital collectible, like art or music, but it appears from the report that the man never received his NFT, Cunningham said.
The man reported that he doesn’t know whom or where he sent the money to. He said he hired an online company to help investigate the theft.
Police referred the man to federal authorities as they believe the scam was operated outside of Denton’s jurisdiction or in another country. They also sent him some resources regarding crypto theft, according to the report.
200 block of Inman Street — A man reported Wednesday that someone entered his apartment while he was sleeping and stole his MacBook, according to a police report.
At about 11:21 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call at an apartment. The resident said someone broke into his apartment overnight and stole items.
He said he went to bed before midnight and wasn’t sure if he locked the door or not. When he woke up, he said, he noticed a light he doesn’t usually use was on. Then he noticed the door was unlocked.
After checking his belongings, he said the only things missing were his MacBook and its charger. He estimated the value of the laptop at $1,400. The report states that he wants to press charges if a suspect is identified.
Cunningham said it’s unclear from the report whether he is the only resident in the apartment.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 438 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
