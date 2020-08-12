A 25-year-old woman told Denton police over the phone Tuesday afternoon that two women jumped her late Monday at a gas station near Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane, according to a police report.
Police are investigating an assault report after the woman recounted an experience at a gas station. The report says she stopped at the Texaco on Dallas Drive around 9:40 p.m. when a man she knows saw her and stopped by to talk to her.
The two were sitting in her car arguing when two women entered her vehicle and began to punch her, according to the report. A Denton police spokesperson said the women were acquaintances, but the victim wasn’t positive she knew the names of the assailants.
The caller told officers she had a bruise under her left eye and another on her forehead, the report says. She also said she felt pain on the back of her head, but couldn’t see if she had visible injuries there.
The report doesn’t mention any further involvement of the man the caller was speaking with before the assault occurred.
Other reports
500 block of Inman Street — Acquaintances of a 22-year-old man assaulted him at his home Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told dispatchers his friend had just been robbed. Officers were dispatched around 6:27 p.m. and following an initial investigation, they learned that acquaintances of the victim assaulted him and took an unspecified amount of cash.
The robbery is under investigation.
1600 block of West Oak Street — An 18-year-old woman told police her ex-boyfriend uploaded an intimate photo of her on social media without her permission, according to a police report.
The report says the two broke up recently. The caller told police her ex-boyfriend had threatened to post a photo of her without her permission. She found out on Monday that he posted an intimate photo of her on Instagram that he took while they were still dating.
The photo was removed from social media shortly after, but the caller was able to get a screenshot of the post. She wants to press charges and an investigation is ongoing.
6300 block of Barberry Avenue — A burglar took about $160 in cash after entering a home through the garage early Tuesday, according to a police report.
A couple reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday that someone had broken into their home between 3 and 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. The report says they woke up around that time because they heard their dogs barking and growling, but didn’t see anything out of the ordinary when they checked around the home.
They checked surveillance footage when they woke up again later in the morning and saw footage of an unknown person entering and exiting their home via the garage door, according to the report. Police viewed the footage and saw someone going through a wallet and purse inside the home.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 351 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.