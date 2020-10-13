A woman reported her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend pointed a BB or airsoft gun at her Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a person with a gun call around 3:24 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn and Suites in the 3100 block of Bandera Street. The report says a caller told police she was with a friend when her ex-boyfriend and another person got out of their vehicle wanting to start a fight.
Police spoke with both parties involved. The ex-boyfriend told officers that the caller pushed him, and she claimed he punched her friend in the face. The friend didn’t want to press charges, according to the report.
The Police Department is still investigating and looking for security footage of the incident.
Other reports
3400 block of Fallmeadow Street — A woman discovered Monday morning that her truck was burglarized and someone used her debit card — which was inside the vehicle — to make a purchase at 3:52 a.m., according to a police report.
A woman reported over the phone Monday that someone broke into her Chevrolet pickup truck sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday and 3:52 a.m. Monday. The report says her truck was parked at a residence, and a purse and its contents were taken.
She told police she received a notification on her phone that someone used her debit card at 3:52 a.m. The burglary is under investigation. The report didn’t say how much money the burglar spent.
3000 block of Santa Monica Drive — The University of North Texas Police Department may have recovered a $500 bike a woman reported stolen Monday morning, a Denton police spokesperson said Tuesday.
The caller reported that someone entered her garage through an open door sometime Saturday or Sunday and took a black Trek Marlin 5 bike worth $519.99, according to a police report. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said UNT police are working to confirm that the bicycle found belongs to her.
An investigation is ongoing.
7500 block of Teasley Lane — A 15-year-old student at Guyer High School was detained Monday morning in connection with an assault Tuesday after she allegedly punched another student on Sept. 18, according to a police report.
The report says she allegedly punched another student, a 16-year-old girl, in the face twice. The victim’s mother wanted to file assault charges. The suspect was detained Monday on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury, and she was taken to the Denton Juvenile Detention Center.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.