Police are investigating an assault after meeting with a man who was pepper-sprayed and identifying a woman who then reported a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a welfare concern in the 1200 block of Egan Street. They met with a man who had been pepper-sprayed, but he refused medical transport and claimed he didn’t have any other injuries.
The report says officers ran his name through the department’s system and his name as well as another woman’s name popped up for a previous call. Officers met with that 45-year-old woman, who he is dating, and she reported a domestic disturbance and admitted she pepper-sprayed him.
The incident is under investigation as an assault family violence case.
Other reports
500 block of Oakland Street — A caller estimated it would cost $500 to fix their car after a 34-year-old man allegedly rear-ended him repeatedly Monday, according to a police report.
Officers were eventually able to pull over the suspect driver accused of rear-ending another person on East McKinney Street just after 9 p.m. According to the report, the driver of the suspect vehicle allegedly stepped out of the car after being pulled over and didn’t follow orders to stop moving. He was eventually detained without injury.
Police found several bottle caps on the driver’s seat as well as an open pack of beer in the back. The report says he had a heavy odor of alcohol emitting from his person and he appeared to have urinated on himself.
Officers obtained a warrant for his blood specimen after he refused to consent to a blood draw. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated.
500 block of West Collins Street — Officers are investigating a shots heard call after finding several shell casings in the street around noon Monday, according to a police report.
An initial caller said several people were fighting in the street and some of them were armed with guns. Officers were dispatched but Denton dispatchers then received a follow-up call that the people involved had all left in vehicles, going in an unknown direction.
Police collected several spent shell casings of different calibers on the street at the scene.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 20 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.