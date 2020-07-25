A woman called police Friday afternoon after her vehicle was shot at while on Interstate 35, according to a police report.
The woman said she was driving northbound on Interstate 35W when she passed a vehicle whose driver pointed something black at hers. She then heard something hit the side of her vehicle.
Upon arrival, police observed gunshots on both passenger side doors and took photos of the dents. It did not appear that any bullets made it into the vehicle, the report shows.
Other reports
West Oak Street at North Texas Boulevard — A caller told police Friday evening that a woman caused a vehicle crash and failed to stop.
Police located and pulled over the suspect vehicle, then observed the odor of marijuana and asked the driver how much marijuana she had, according to a police report. The driver said she had a pipe under her seat, the report says. Police searched the vehicle and reported finding the pipe and the remains of a marijuana joint.
After standard field sobriety tests, they determined the woman was not intoxicated. She was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia but was not cited for the vehicle crash, the report shows.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man called police Friday afternoon after a woman he was in a dating relationship with tried to stab him, according to a police report.
The man said they had a verbal argument, after which she allegedly approached him with a knife and attempted to stab him. The suspect was not at the scene when police arrived, and an investigation is ongoing.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A man called police Friday night to report a PlayStation 4, designer shoes and other items were stolen from his apartment, according to a police report.
The man stated he had recently lost the key to his apartment and returned home to find doors opened and his dog, normally contained, loose in the home. He also discovered his items were missing.
He told police he believes the burglar found his keys and used them to enter his apartment without consent, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 384 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.