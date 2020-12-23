A woman who reported Tuesday that her ex-boyfriend threatened to release intimate photos of her later told police he sent those photos to her mother, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department spoke with a man and woman over the phone around 1:57 p.m. Tuesday who wanted to file reports against the same man. The report says police spoke with the woman first, who said her ex texted her around 5:13 a.m. Tuesday threatening to release intimate images of her.
According to the report, the former couple been in contact since they broke up last month, but this is the first message the caller felt was more pointed, and she believed he would release the images.
She also made a statement about a possible indecent assault on Dec. 13, where they met to speak and at one point he grabbed her face and kissed her, not letting her pull away even though she tried, a Denton police spokesperson said.
The report says police also spoke with her male friend, who said the ex told him to leave the woman alone.
Later in the day, the woman told police her ex sent intimate images of her to her mother. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of Boardwalk Lane — A 32-year-old man accused of assaulting his mother allegedly punched himself in the face while explaining to police how his wife had punched him, according to a police report.
The man, who was arrested, had a different account of what happened during a domestic disturbance compared with his mother and wife. The report states he claimed his mother said she’d call 911 and lie to police that he assaulted her to get him out of the house. His mother told officers her son started arguing with her after she asked him to turn down the volume on his music.
According to the report, the mother reported her son got in her face and pushed her onto her bed, causing pain. Police spoke with the man’s wife, who said she didn’t see the incident and denied her husband’s allegation that she had punched him. She told officers she saw him hovering over his mother when she went to check on the commotion.
The report says the man allegedly punched himself in the face in front of officers while explaining where he said his wife had punched him five times. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
3500 block of South Interstate 35E — Medical City Denton has footage showing someone exiting a truck next to a vehicle that was reported vandalized, walking by it and then returning to the truck late Tuesday, according to a police report.
A woman called 911 Tuesday to report someone had vandalized her vehicle Saturday. She told officers she parked at the hospital Saturday around 10:15 p.m., and when she went inside, she encountered someone she knows, and they got into a verbal dispute.
The report says she later discovered someone had keyed the side of her vehicle and believes it was the person she argued with at the hospital. She told police Medical City Denton has footage showing someone exiting a truck and approaching her vehicle. She wants to press charges for vandalism.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
2500 block of Paloma Drive — Police are investigating a report from a woman who believes her neighbor has sold some of her belongings, according to a police report.
The report says the 74-year-old caller’s neighbor has been helping her with her finances while she’s in an assisted living center. She reported that in January she had about $35,000 in her bank account but now believes she has about $5,000, acknowledging some of it was spent due to bills.
According to the report, she told police she believes her neighbor is selling some of her belongings from her home but doesn’t know what has been sold. She also reported she thinks her neighbor attempted to write a check for $2,100, but her bank stopped it from going through.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 407 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.