A 43-year-old man backed his vehicle into his ex-wife’s boyfriend’s vehicle Tuesday evening and was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief, according to a police report.
Police said there was extensive damage to the victim’s vehicle. Police said it happened in the middle of the 1000 block of Kings Row.
The suspect was at the scene when officers arrived. They arrested him and took him to the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A man was arrested on his 43rd birthday for allegedly masturbating in Mack Park on Tuesday, according to a police report. Officers charged him with indecent exposure.
5700 block of Balmorhea Drive — A 26-year-old woman used a broken plate to slice her partner’s wrist Tuesday morning, according to a police report. Firefighters treated the man, and the woman was arrested and charged with assault family violence.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,104 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 424 calls and made 12 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 27 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.