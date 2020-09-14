A man who initially called police Sunday afternoon called again in the evening to report his ex-girlfriend had returned with three other people who stole $10 from him, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 200 block of Coronado Drive around 3:18 p.m. The report says the man called because his ex-girlfriend had been staying with him, but he wanted her to leave. Police arrived and gave her a ride to a restaurant.
Both the man and woman said nothing physical had occurred and that the argument was only verbal.
Police later responded to a burglary of a habitation around 8:56 p.m. after the man called to report his ex-girlfriend was back with three other people. The report says he was at home with the door unlocked when they arrived and entered without permission.
He told them to leave, but they refused to do so until he started to dial 911, according to the report. He reported that one of the individuals went into his bedroom and took $10.
No one was arrested. Police are still investigating, and the man said he wants to press charges.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A former Walmart employee broke two televisions Sunday after being terminated, according to a police report.
The caller said the employee was terminated Sunday morning, and “the proceeding didn’t go smoothly,” according to the report. A report for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1100 block of West University Drive — A person called police after attempting to grab a gun from an acquaintance at the Clayton House Motel and the gun fired Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Police located a man matching the description who was also close to the motel. The report says they handcuffed him and found a pistol in the pocket of his jacket after they executed a search of his person. Officers also learned the 21-year-old man is a convicted felon.
He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
2000 block of North Elm Street — An unknown person stole a surveillance camera and tools early Sunday from a vacant apartment, according to a police report.
The manager called police around noon to report the burglary that had occurred between 2 and 4 a.m. Sunday. Surveillance footage showed someone entering the vacant unit and stealing two tool bags, a power tool and the surveillance camera that belonged to the property.
Video of the incident was saved to the management’s system. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 304 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.