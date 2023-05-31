Mack Park (copy)
DRC file photo

A woman reported a stranger pulled out a knife and threatened to kill her in the bathroom at Mack Park Tuesday, according to a police report.

At about 12:42 a.m., police were dispatched near a store on East McKinney Street for a call about an assault. The caller said a man threatened her at the park.

