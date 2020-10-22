A woman reported someone fired gunshots into her home in the 100 block of North Wood Street late Wednesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a shots-fired call around 10:12 p.m. Wednesday. The caller told officers she and other people in the home heard gunshots and ran to a room near the back of the house, where they then saw smoke filling the room.
The report says officers found a single hole in the back door of the house but no shell casings. According to the report, the caller said she saw a man running away from the area but didn’t provide specifics about his description.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
200 block of Stroud Street — A man told police Wednesday evening that he was following a woman in his vehicle because she ran over his wife’s foot, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance around 6:39 p.m. after a woman said a man who was yelling at her was now following her in his vehicle. The report says police intercepted the two vehicles in the 300 block of East McKinney Street and spoke with the man.
According to the report, the husband and wife said the caller ran over her foot with her car while she drove away. Police didn’t observe injuries to the woman’s foot, and the caller told officers she didn’t know if she hit anyone, the report says.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
3300 block of East University Drive — Police arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threw a shoe at his girlfriend following a verbal argument Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 8:13 p.m. to a domestic disturbance. The suspect called police to report he threw a shoe at his girlfriend, which caused her to bleed, and that he was upset he hurt her.
The report says the two were verbally arguing and decided she would leave the residence. Both the suspect and victim said he grabbed her foot, but the woman alleged her boyfriend tried to drag her by her foot, causing her shoe to come off, which he then allegedly struck her with. The suspect claimed he grabbed her foot, and her shoe came off; then he threw it at her and caused her to bleed.
The boyfriend was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A 35-year-old man arrested on a burglary charge allegedly entered someone else’s pickup truck through the back window and stole loose change late Wednesday, according to a police report.
Multiple callers reported a man entered a pickup truck at the Westwind Apartments that didn’t belong to him. One caller said the man wasn’t at the scene anymore and that he jumped over a fence near the truck.
Police located a man matching the suspect’s description and detained him following a short foot pursuit, the report says. He claimed a friend told him to go into his truck to grab loose change, but officers confirmed the truck didn’t belong to anyone by the name the suspect provided.
Police obtained contact information using the truck’s license plate information and spoke with the owner, who said he didn’t give anyone permission to enter his truck and take anything. The suspect was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle. Police found a handful of coins on his person. According to the report, the owner said he was missing change from his truck.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.