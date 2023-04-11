A woman reported that a man masturbated while watching her at a car wash Monday, according to a police report.
At about 4:07 p.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure report in the 3200 block of West University Drive. The caller said a man was masturbating while looking at her as she was vacuuming out her car.
She said a vehicle pulled up next to her and stayed there for a while. When she looked over, she said she saw the driver holding his penis.
Police spoke with employees at the car wash as well. An employee said she believes the cameras were working that day. The car wash is cooperating with the investigation and plans to provide security footage as evidence, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.
Although the report did not indicate if the incidents are related, another woman reported a similar experience in January at a car wash in the 4100 block of Teasley Lane. She reported a man called her over to his vehicle, and she saw him masturbating.
Other reports
200 block of Daniels Street — Police caught two juveniles who threw rocks at construction equipment Monday who are possibly responsible for damaging equipment in the past, according to a police report.
At about 7:14 p.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious person call at Acme Brick. They found two male juveniles near the property.
The report states that the boys were throwing rocks at the equipment and caused about $1,500 in damage. The boys allegedly admitted that this was not the first time they had been on the property.
In its April 4 blotter report, the Denton Record-Chronicle covered a similar incident. Police were dispatched to a criminal mischief report on April 3 in the same block. The caller said several construction vehicles were vandalized.
That report states that the vehicles had their windows broken out, totaling at least $5,500 in damages.
Police contacted the boys’ parents to inform them of the incident. Police did not detain the boys and instead released them into their parents’ custody. The incident is still under investigation.
400 block of Chambers Street — Police are investigating a man who fled from officers Monday and has a history of evading, according to a police report.
At about 10:22 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a man in a vehicle. Officers knew the suspect and knew he had active warrants for his arrest, according to the report.
The man allegedly evaded the traffic stop. The circumstances didn’t meet the department’s policy parameters to conduct a vehicle pursuit, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. So, the officers didn’t try to go after him.
When officers looked through the man’s criminal history, they found he had a previous conviction for evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly broke into homes under construction in late March, according to a police report.
The Record-Chronicle covered the incident report in its March 20 blotter report. A caller, the construction builder, said they were watching a man break into their home in the 1000 block of Chandler Road on security footage.
The man was gone by the time police arrived. Eight houses had their doors pried open, the report states. The builder thought there were $6,500 in repair costs as a result of the incident. Several items were missing or damaged.
Police reached back out to the builder on March 23. He said he noticed other items were missing from the home, like an Apple Watch and $5,000 worth of electrical wiring.
Following an investigation, police identified the 33-year-old as the suspect and arrested him Monday on East Hickory Street.
He was charged with burglary of habitation and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Beckwith said it’s unclear from he report whether he will be charged with additional counts of burglary for habitation for each of the homes he allegedly broke into.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
