A woman reported that a man masturbated while watching her at a car wash Monday, according to a police report.

At about 4:07 p.m., police were dispatched to an indecent exposure report in the 3200 block of West University Drive. The caller said a man was masturbating while looking at her as she was vacuuming out her car.

