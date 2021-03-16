A woman in the Cooper Crossing neighborhood reported seeing a man fleeing her home Monday after she heard noise around her backyard, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the incident after responding to a burglary in progress around 7:38 a.m. in the 200 block of Windbrook Street.
The caller said she heard a sound in the backyard and then saw a man trying to break into her home. She said he left as soon as she saw him.
Police searched the area but weren’t able to find him. They noticed a window screen on the woman’s home was partially removed.
Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed Tuesday morning this was the only burglary-related call on this street Monday. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of Neptune Drive — Police on Monday arrested 39-year-old Allen Barron on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported an outcry of sexual abuse on Feb. 11 from a child they know, according to the initial report. A warrant was issued for Barron’s arrest on Wednesday by a Denton County district judge.
Barron was taken to the Denton City Jail without incident.
1100 block of Riney Road — A caller reported a motorcycle and several tools stolen from one of his buildings Monday evening, according to a police report.
The caller told police he was mowing the yard when he noticed the sliding door to one of his buildings was open. He reported that he thought one of his sons was inside but then noticed the screen was removed from the window and broken glass from a shattered window was on the ground.
According to the report, he believes the burglary happened some time between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday among a few of his buildings on the property he owns.
A $3,200 Suzuki motorcycle, $100 drill set, $50 in assorted tools from a tool bag, two $50 chainsaws and a $200 chainsaw were missing. He reported it would cost about $175 to repair the broken window.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of Bent Oaks Court — A caller’s friend has made several excuses since Thursday for not returning a truck he said he’d fix, according to a police report.
A man reported his black 2009 Chevrolet Silverado stolen Monday afternoon because an acquaintance has yet to return it. The report says the caller’s acquaintance was doing some repairs on the truck Thursday and then took it for a test drive.
The caller reported the man never returned with the truck and has made several excuses since Thursday on why he couldn’t bring it back. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.