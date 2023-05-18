A woman reported Wednesday that a car hit her as she walked across Eagle Drive and then drove away from the scene without rendering aid, according to a police report.
At about 4:45 p.m. police took a report over the phone about a hit and run. The caller said she was hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday night.
She was walking northbound on Bernard Street with a friend between 11 p.m. and midnight. They reached Eagle Drive, pressed the button to cross and waited for the signal before crossing, she said.
As they crossed, a vehicle going southbound on Bernard Street attempted to turn left. She said the car collided with the left side of her body, she rolled over the hood and landed on the ground beside the car. The car left the scene of the accident, according to the report.
Since the accident, the caller said she’s been experiencing pain in her wrist and neck. She hadn’t sought medical attention at the time of the report, but she said she would if the pain were to persist.
The caller said she didn’t immediately report it because she was in shock and didn’t know what to do. But she told police she wants to press charges against the driver for leaving the scene of accident that caused an injury, as well as for causing an accident involving a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
Other reports
1100 block of Duncan Street — A business manager helped catch a repeat burglar by devising a plan to bait the suspect into stealing an item with an AirTag on it, according to a Wednesday arrest report.
On April 27, police responded to a burglary of vehicles call at a business. The general manager said someone jumped the fence, entered vehicles in the back parking lot and took items from them.
The manager said there have been a lot of burglaries so he set up a “bait drill.” He said he attached an AirTag, a tracking device, to an old drill, put the drill inside a broken tool case and closed it with a zip tie. Then, he put the tool case inside a vehicle to bait the burglar. The tool case went missing from a vehicle in the lot after this round of burglaries.
The manager and officers tried to check the location of the AirTag that day. But the report states the weather might have been interfering with the signal.
Later during the investigation, they were able to ping the AirTag at a different location. Police went to the residence and spoke with a man. The report states police could see the tool case with the zip tie when the man opened the door.
He said he purchased the tools from someone on Facebook on April 27, the same day of the vehicle break-ins.
With information about the Facebook sale and surveillance footage of the business, police were able to determine the suspect was a 35-year-old man they’d come into contact with before. Most recently, he was arrested on Saturday for allegedly evading arrest, two warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and the alleged assault of a family member, for which he had previously been convicted, according to court records.
After obtaining three warrants for burglary of a vehicle and one for criminal trespass, they served the man at the Denton County Jail where he was still being held. His bond for the April 27 offenses had not been set as of Thursday morning.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.