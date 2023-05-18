Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A woman reported Wednesday that a car hit her as she walked across Eagle Drive and then drove away from the scene without rendering aid, according to a police report.

At about 4:45 p.m. police took a report over the phone about a hit and run. The caller said she was hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday night.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags