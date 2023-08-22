A woman reported to Denton police Monday that her brother’s car went missing from his driveway after he died last month, even though the key was inside the house.
At about 9:09 a.m., an officer spoke with a woman over the phone about a theft in the 400 block of Gabe Court.
The woman said that her 72-year-old brother passed away on July 27. His manner and cause of death are pending as of Tuesday afternoon. But a report from the day of his death indicated there was no foul play suspected.
His sister reported that his Toyota Corolla, worth about $2,500, was parked in his driveway when he died. She said the key was inside his house.
But when his sister went to the house on Aug. 18, she said, the vehicle was gone. The report appears to indicate that he lived alone, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said. His sister didn’t have any information on possible suspects.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
7500 block of Teasley Lane — A school resource officer filed a report for alcohol minor in possession Monday after finding beer cans in the bathrooms at Guyer High School, according to a police report.
At about 1:45 p.m., the officer was notified that there was an open can of beer in a boy’s bathroom. The bathroom was located in the freshman wing of the school. The officer located the can sitting behind a toilet.
The officer then learned that someone had spotted an open beer can in a different bathroom. This bathroom was located near the school’s band room. The report did not specify where the can was in the bathroom. But it did state that both cans were the same type of beer.
The incident is still under investigation.
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — Police are investigating a burglary after a woman reported someone tried to break down her door Monday evening, according to a police report.
At about 7:33 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress. The caller said she thought someone shot her front door.
When officers arrived, they observed two footprints on her door. They spoke with the caller and learned there was also damage to the inner door frame, and one of the deadbolts had broken out of the door frame.
The resident said she heard noises outside but didn’t see anyone during the incident. Officers spoke with multiple other people in the area. They told officers they saw a group of juveniles walking around nearby at the time.
2400 block of Interstate 35 — A roofing company reported Monday that someone impersonating a construction employee picked up materials and stole more than $20,000 worth of supplies, according to a police report.
At about 9:31 a.m., an officer spoke with an employee at the roofing company regarding a theft. The employee said that he was alerted to a suspicious customer. He said a man came into the business to pick up materials three times last week.
The roofing employees asked the man where he was taking the materials. He named a city outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This surprised the employees, the report states, because they primarily supply to local businesses.
The employee who called police contacted the company the man said he was with. The company told him that they hadn’t ordered any roofing materials, according to the report.
The most recent order the man picked up was worth $8,250. Across the three orders, the employee estimated that the man had stolen $22,000 in materials.
Police are still investigating the theft.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
