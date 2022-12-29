Denton Police badge
DRC

A woman reported Wednesday someone broke into her home, stole her bed and caused a thousands of dollars in damage by keying her vehicle.

At about 9:44 a.m., the Denton Police Department received a call about an alleged burglary. The caller said she left around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and returned at 9 a.m. Wednesday to find her home burglarized.

