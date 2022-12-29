A woman reported Wednesday someone broke into her home, stole her bed and caused a thousands of dollars in damage by keying her vehicle.
At about 9:44 a.m., the Denton Police Department received a call about an alleged burglary. The caller said she left around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday and returned at 9 a.m. Wednesday to find her home burglarized.
She said she left her home in a rush and forgot to close the garage door. A police report states the door from the garage into the home had been kicked in and there was damage to the door frame.
According to the report, the woman said a $400 unassembled queen-sized bed and a $200 flat-screen TV were missing from the residence. She said person responsible also keyed a vehicle that was at the home, causing about $2,000 in damage.
The caller received video surveillance footage of that day from her neighbor and provided it to police. The burglary is still under investigation.
Other reports
1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard — Police are investigating a Wednesday fight between two male subjects, one allegedly wielding a machete and another allegedly equipped with mace. But details were sparse as one of the men refused to open the door, according to a police report.
At about 9:03 p.m., police responded to a report of two male subjects fighting.
The brief report states one man had a machete while the other had mace and they were screaming at each other. It appears from the report that they knew each other but it doesn’t specify how, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
By the time police arrived at the scene, the two had separated. One of the male subjects refused to open the door when police tried to contact him about the incident.
Police took a report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury. The report isn’t clear on what threat was made, though, Beckwith said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 354 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.