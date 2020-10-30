A woman reported an unknown man sprayed her with a substance that burned her eyes Thursday evening outside a store in the 3900 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers were dispatched around 7:29 p.m. Thursday to speak with a woman after another person called 911 around to report the woman had been attacked.
The report says an unknown man sprayed her with a substance that caused her eyes to burn and made it difficult for her to breathe and that he grabbed her while she was waiting outside a building. According to the report, she also had a previous injury that was worsened by the attack.
Officers are trying to find out if there’s surveillance footage in the area that caught video of the incident. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
4100 block of North Interstate 35 — A call about an attempted television burglary led to a woman being arrested on a drug and fraudulent possession charge Thursday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were called out to Motel 6 around 11:11 a.m. Thursday after an employee reported seeing two men attempting to steal a TV from the motel. The caller said the men fled, but added that she found a woman in the same room using narcotics.
Police spoke with the woman who admitted to using methamphetamine and said the drug paraphernalia she used was still in the room, the report states. Officers searched the room and found a needle and syringe in the bathroom that contained a liquid which tested field positive for meth.
Police also found two debit cards on her person that didn’t belong to her. She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 and fraudulent use or possession of a credit or debit card.
Motel employees told police they caught two men loading a TV from a motel room into a vehicle, but said they dropped the TV and took off, according to the report. Police didn’t locate the two men, but the woman admitted to knowing them at least as acquaintances.
2300 block of Harvest Hill Drive — Police are investigating an assault report where a man held his son in a chokehold and threatened another woman Thursday evening, according to a police report.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:51 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported a physical fight. The son involved said he and his father fought after he intervened in an argument between the other woman and his father.
The report says the man’s wife didn’t provide information on the incident. By noon Friday, the report didn’t include a narrative including her husband’s account of the incident.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — A caller reported Thursday evening that the window of a restaurant under remodel had been shattered, according to a police report.
Nothing was reported missing. The report says the damage may have happened sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday. There was no estimate for damage costs and the restaurant wasn’t named in the report.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 379 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.