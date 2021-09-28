A 40-year-old woman was arrested Monday afternoon after she allegedly rented a box truck at the start of the month and failed to return it, ending up in Denton nearly four weeks later and claiming she had worked out an agreement to keep it for longer.
At about 3:07 p.m., officers arrived at the 6400 block of Interstate 35 after learning a box truck in the block had been marked as stolen. A rental company that owned the truck was able to remotely block the ignition from starting, the report states, and officers found two women inside. The driver allegedly told them she had rented the truck in Missouri and was supposed to have returned it already, though she worked out an agreement over the phone to keep it and pay it back later.
At some point after making the agreement, the report states, she drove it to Texas. Police spoke with a representative at the rental company, who said the woman had rented the truck Sept. 1 and was supposed to return it Sept. 2. The truck was officially reported stolen Monday to the Kansas City Police Department and was subsequently shut off. The representative added that the company does not do informal agreements like the one the woman suggested.
The woman was arrested on a charge of unauthorized use of vehicle.
Other reports
3200 block of West Windsor Drive — A woman called police Monday morning to report she woke up to three flat tires on her vehicle, in addition to burned newspaper sticking out of her fuel fill, according to a police report.
Officers arrived to speak with the woman at about 8:24 a.m., learning she woke up to find three flat tires on her vehicle, parked outside her apartment. The report states she observed burned newspaper sticking out of the fuel fill, which she believed to be an arson attempt.
The woman told officers she didn’t notice any cuts or punctures on the tires, making it a possibility that the air was just let out. The cover of the fuel fill, however, was damaged from the fire. The report states she believed the damage was done sometime after midnight and fire officials were contacted as part of an investigation. The incident was listed as arson and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment Monday morning, kicking through the glass on a back door and proceeding to hit and kick her, according to a police report.
A caller first reported the incident at about 12:40 am., telling police a man had broken a window and put his hands on a pregnant woman. Officers arrived and spoke to the woman, who said she was in her apartment when he rushed into the residence, kicking through the glass on the back door in the process.
The woman said the man, her ex-boyfriend, began hitting her in the face with his fists and kicked her in the legs. He was not on scene when officers arrived, the report states, and an investigation is ongoing. The alleged assault was listed as assault of pregnant person.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 381 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 38 people into the Denton County Jail.