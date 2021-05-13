A 23-year-old woman refused to unwrap herself from a blanket Wednesday evening when police informed her she was under arrest following a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 7:46 p.m. to the Woodhill Apartments in the 1400 block of Teasley Lane after a 911 caller reported her daughter assaulted her and her dog.
The caller alleged her daughter blocked her from entering the apartment after she had been outside on the balcony. The report says she asked her daughter to move multiple times, and then her dog started barking.
The younger woman allegedly kicked the dog and became upset after her mother told her not to kick the dog. According to the report, she then assaulted her mother by hitting her and then pushing her up against a wall and television.
Police noted in the report that the TV was damaged to the point it couldn’t be used, and there were items that appeared to have fallen where the mother said she was pushed against the wall.
Officers tried to speak with the daughter, who was in her bedroom wrapped completely in a blanket. The report says she didn’t say anything to officers and just remained under the blanket. She allegedly didn’t unwrap herself when they informed her she was under arrest and then locked her arms when they tried to handcuff her.
Police were eventually able to handcuff her but requested a wrap, a remote restraint device, to transport her to the jail after she allegedly tried to kick officers. She was charged with assault causes bodily injury family member and resisting arrest.
The report didn’t update the dog’s condition.
Other reports
700 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman who was upset about an acquaintance’s termination from a Valero gas station hit an employee early Wednesday, according to a police report.
An employee called around 12:22 a.m. to report the assault. She said she was working when another woman entered the store and started yelling at her. The report says she told the other woman to leave, and when the two were outside the front doors of the business, the other woman struck the employee with her hand under the employee’s chin.
The assailant was gone by the time police arrived. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
2600 block of Lillian Miller Parkway — The doors of two detached garages at Wildwood Inn were reported damaged Wednesday morning following a possible burglary attempt, according to a police report.
A caller said someone forced their way into a small, detached garage on the property and tried unsuccessfully to enter a second garage. Both of the roll-up doors were damaged. The cost to repair the first was estimated to be $300, and the second door, which couldn’t open anymore, was estimated to be $100.
The report says staff was still checking the garages to see if anything was missing. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 37 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.