An Academy Sports and Outdoors staffer wants to press charges for assault after reporting a woman pepper-sprayed her as she left the store with about $1,000 in stolen apparel, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating the robbery at 2600 W. University Drive after they were dispatched to the sporting goods store around 9:08 p.m. Sunday. An employee said she was beginning to close the security gate at the automatic doors when a man and woman began exiting the store with a cart full of merchandise they didn’t pay for.
According to the report, she said she didn’t try to stop them as they exited. She told police the woman then said “no” before pepper-spraying the staffer.
Police noticed that her face and arms were red. She reported feeling pain from the incident. The report says the manager was going to send police surveillance footage of the incident.
Management is pursuing charges for theft and an estimated 30 apparel items worth $1,000 from Nike and Under Armour were taken, according to the report. The employee wants to press charges for the assault.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2200 block of West Hickory Street — Police arrested a 19-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at his friend Sunday evening, according to a police report.
A caller told police he let his friend stay at his residence but wanted him to leave, so he packed up his friend’s belongings. He reported they then began arguing and then his friend pulled out a gun while threatening to hurt the caller’s family. The suspect allegedly left after the caller said he would call 911.
Police found the suspect nearby. According to the report, he was packing his belongings when the caller came out with a stick “and tried to intimidate him.” He reported he had a BB gun but denied pointing it at the caller. He said it fell out of the holster attached to his backpack when he left and added it may be in an alleyway.
Officers located the gun where the suspect said it was. The caller told police he felt threatened during the exchange and wanted to press charges. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
1200 block of Lindsey Street — Two women told police they believe they know who tried to run them over with a vehicle multiple times Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 11:45 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle call. They spoke with two women who reported a driver tried to hit them multiple times.
According to the report, a motorist drove toward the younger woman in the block and she had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. The driver then swerved in the other direction to hit the younger woman’s older sister, failed and then backed up to try to hit both of them.
Both women want to press charges and believe they know who the driver is, according to the report. A description of the vehicle wasn’t included in the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 301 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 20 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.