Denton police arrested a 41-year-old woman in a bathing suit for driving while intoxicated after they found her asleep in a vehicle late Sunday afternoon near Walmart on University Drive, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of West University Drive when a caller reported they were worried that a woman they just woke up would fall asleep in a hot vehicle. When police arrived, they found a woman asleep in a white car wearing a bathing suit and a T-shirt.
The report says she had conflicting statements about recent drug use. She first said she hadn’t taken any medications that day, then said she last smoked methamphetamine on Saturday and then said she couldn’t remember what drug she used the day prior.
Officers noticed her eyes were “pinpoint” dilated and that her speech was “fast, slurred and thick-tongued,” according to the report, and she claimed her demeanor was due to a medical issue.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said officers called paramedics to assess the woman and determined she was fine. Beckwith said the woman declined standard field sobriety tests because she would fail.
Officers obtained a warrant for a blood specimen. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, second conviction, after officers obtained the blood specimen.
Other reports
South Interstate 35E near Bernard Street — A man arrested for driving while intoxicated admitted he drank four Michelob Ultra containers and was drinking a fifth while he was driving early Sunday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police they saw a silver Chrysler weaving all over the highway, speeding up to 100 mph and slowing down randomly. The report says police located the vehicle on the highway near the Bernard Street exit and conducted a traffic stop.
Officers had a University of North Texas police officer help translate for the driver. According to the report, they could smell an odor of alcohol coming from the man’s breath and noticed his eyes were bloodshot and watery. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
1600 block of East McKinney Street — A 22-year-old woman said her ex-boyfriend kept knocking on her door and refused to leave Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says he’d been showing up repeatedly over two days, knocking on the door and a window. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 275 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.