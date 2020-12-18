A woman reported an acquaintance threw a 10-pound bag of dog food at her head early Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were dispatched to the Denton County Jail after deputies confirmed a reported assault happened in the Police Department’s jurisdiction.
The caller told police an acquaintance assaulted her around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Allen Street. She said they were arguing about a dog when the assailant pushed her and threw 10-pound bag of dog food at her head, causing pain.
She then left to report the incident. The report didn’t say why they were arguing about a dog or if the dog in question belonged to either of them. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2200 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police arrested an 18-year-old Thursday who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in November, according to a police report.
A warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child was issued for the suspect on Wednesday. The report says the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl. It was reported on Nov. 5.
200 block of West University Drive — A 45-year-old man allegedly tried to cash checks that didn’t belong to him for more than $2,000, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to Cliff’s Check Cashing on University Drive after a caller said an employee was trying to cash a stolen check. The report says the caller spoke with the real owner of the check and learned someone broke into their vehicle Wednesday and stole their checkbook.
Officers learned the suspect tried to cash a $630 check, left the store and returned to attempt to cash a $1,700 check. The report says police verified the checks were stolen. The suspect was arrested and charged with forgery of a financial instrument and fraudulent possession or use of identifying information.
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — A 911 caller said the driver of a brown truck backed into his car and ran over his foot in a parking lot Thursday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a hit and run around 8:15 p.m. The caller reported the driver who fled backed into a parked car and didn’t stop even after he got out to tell the other driver to stop.
According to the report, he said the other driver ran over his foot when they drove off. He reported his foot hurt, but wasn’t injured and he told authorities he had a steel toe.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.