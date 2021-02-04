A 31-year-old man who allegedly assaulted the mother of his children early Wednesday at a motel was later arrested at a gas station nearby, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported seeing a man banging a woman against the pavement in the hallway around 2:47 a.m. at Motel 6 Denton, 4125 N. Interstate 35. According to the report, she closed herself off in one of the rooms and the suspect was allegedly banging on the door to get in.
Police spoke with the suspect who denied the woman’s presence. The report says his story changed several times: He was trying to get a key to get into his room, he was trying to get a key because a woman took his key and the fighting pair was actually a male friend staying with him who probably had a female friend with him.
Police met with the victim following a second 911 call. The second caller told police her relative was hiding at QuikTrip on University Drive due to a fight earlier. According to the report, she had a fresh abrasion on her forehead, some bruising and her shirt was torn.
She alleged the suspect beat her up during an argument at Motel 6. She reported she took the opportunity to leave the motel while the suspect went to get another key to the room.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member. The charge was enhanced after police learned he was previously convicted of assault family charges in 2018 and 2019.
Other reports
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — Following a breakup, a caller alleged her cousin’s ex broke into her apartment early Wednesday and threatened them, according to a police report.
Police are continuing to investigate the disturbance reported around 4:30 a.m. after speaking with the former couple. The caller reported the man arrived, kicked the door open, took a phone and ripped his ex’s shirt in the process. The man reported getting into an argument with his ex-girlfriend in which he was zapped with a stun gun, claimed she scratched him and said he was at home when someone threw a rock on his window, causing a hole.
Police observed fresh scratch marks on the man’s neck. Reports were taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1800 block of Tyler Street — A woman returned home late Wednesday afternoon and found the doors to her home were now unlocked, according to a police report.
A $100 leaf blower, a $30 child’s bike and $600 in cash were missing. The report says she left home around 8 a.m. and locked both the front and back doors. When she returned around 5:50 p.m. she found both doors open.
According to the report, the back door appeared forced open. She called the police who cleared the house. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 388 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.