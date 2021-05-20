A woman received a citation Wednesday after leaving a child in a vehicle in a shopping area parking lot, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a welfare check around 5:04 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Loop 288. A 911 caller said they saw a running vehicle in the parking lot with a small child inside.
The caller told police the car had been parked in the lot for about 20 minutes. According to the report, the Denton Fire Department arrived and were able to wake up the child.
The child is 6 years old but their gender wasn’t included in the report. The report says the Fire Department awoke the child and had them open the door.
Police located the adult who was with the child earlier and cited them for leaving the child unattended in a vehicle. A Denton police spokesperson said they couldn’t release the relationship of the woman and child due to a CPS case.
It’s a Class C misdemeanor in Texas to intentionally or knowingly leave a child in a motor vehicle for longer than five minutes knowing that the child is younger than 7 and not with another person in the vehicle who is 14 years or older.
Other reports
2600 block of West University Drive — A 21-year-old woman allegedly stuffed a purse she took off the shelf at WinCo Foods with more of the store’s merchandise Wednesday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a theft at WinCo around 9:48 p.m. after loss prevention at the store detained a woman. Staff reported she took a purse off a store shelf and stuffed it full of items. The 20 items, including the gold-colored purse, totaled $153.81 before taxes.
She was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
500 block of Bell Avenue — A 34-year-old man allegedly lied about his identity to police Wednesday who then learned he had an active warrant for his arrest in Dallas County, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at Johnny Joe’s Kwik Stop Wednesday morning and had a casual conversation with the suspect. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the report didn’t note why police were at the location and said they may have just entered the store while on patrol.
According to the report, the suspect seemed intoxicated and allegedly gave police a false name and birthday.
Police also located crystal methamphetamine in his possession. He was arrested and charged with failure to identify fugitive by providing false information and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram.
The report says officers found more meth and a meth pipe in his backpack at the jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.