The woman called police at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to report that sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning, an unknown suspect scratched what appeared to be a game of tic-tac-toe into the hood of her car using a rock she found lying on the ground.
Police arrived at the 2000 block of Stockbridge Drive and photographed the damage. The incident was reported as criminal mischief between $100 and $750 and an investigation is ongoing, including interviewing neighbors, the report states.
Other Reports
1900 block of Fordham Lane — A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police received two 911 calls about him driving with no headlights, hitting curbs and nearly causing accidents, according to a police report.
Police stopped the man’s vehicle at about 7:58 p.m. and observed he seemed to be lethargic and sleepy, believing him to be intoxicated. He didn’t answer when officers asked where he was coming from, instead repeatedly responding, “Man, this is crazy.” Officers could smell the strong odor of alcohol, the report states, and asked him how much he had to drink, to which he stated he had two beers but couldn’t tell them where or what he had to drink.
The man refused to take part in any field sobriety tests and he was placed under arrest on a charge of driving while intoxicated third or more. Upon searching his vehicle, police found a handgun, and he was additionally charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon due to being in possession of the gun while engaging in criminal activity.
1800 block of Westminster Street — A woman called police Saturday night following a theft resulting in the loss of $1,500 in tools and $28,000 in checks, according to a police report.
The woman called police at about 9:39 p.m. Saturday, though the report states she didn’t know when the theft occurred. In the theft, an entire book of checks and miscellaneous tools were missing. The tools were valued at $1,500 and the woman additionally told police her bank account had been overdrafted and that four checks totaling $28,000 had been deposited from the account, though she didn’t write them.
Police reported the incident as forgery of financial instrument between $2,500 and $30,000 and theft of property between $750 and $2,500. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 330 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into the Denton County Jail.