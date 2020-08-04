Denton police took a report from a visibly shaken woman who said another woman followed her along Teasley Lane and pointed a gun at her, according to a police report.
The woman called police around 12:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dallas Drive to report a person with a gun. She said a woman in another vehicle followed her as she drove north on Teasley Lane approaching Interstate 35E.
The report says the other woman pulled up next to her at the intersection of Teasley and Dallas Drive where she started screaming and throwing things at her vehicle. As they kept driving, the caller told police the other woman pulled up in front of her and started to brake check her.
The caller pulled over to get away from the other woman, but she followed. According to the report, when the caller got out of the vehicle, the other woman pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot her before leaving. The two women did not know each other.
Denton polices spokesperson Amy Cunningham said officers are trying to find out if there’s surveillance footage in the area where the women stopped.
Other reports
600 block of East McKinney Street — Police are investigating a report claiming that a Denton man placed a kitten into a bag and shot it multiple times, according to a police report.
The report came from an anonymous caller who said a person they know is a Denton resident uploaded a video to social media of him putting a kitten into a bag before shooting it multiple times with a handgun.
The caller sent the video to police.
100 block of Industrial Street — A 44-year-old man who admitted to pulling out a knife on a caller was arrested Monday evening, according to a police report.
The report says a man reported that another man pulled a knife on him. While speaking with the suspect, he told officers he pulled the knife out “to let it be known he had a knife” after the caller allegedly slammed a door in his face.
He said he was inside a restaurant when an employee asked people to leave because there were too many people inside. He said the caller allegedly held the door open for some customers as they walked out, but slammed the door when he was about to walk out.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
600 block of North Interstate 35E — A 58-year-old man didn’t know a protective order issued against him was effective everywhere and was arrested Monday for allegedly violating it, according to a police report.
Officers were on scene speaking with a man and woman when they found out she had a protective order against him effective through August 2021. When police asked about the protective order, he said he thought it was only valid in Dallas and officers told him it was effective everywhere.
The report says he ran into her at a convenience store in January and they’ve been staying together ever since. He was arrested and charged with violation of a protective order.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 452 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.