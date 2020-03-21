A woman was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated early Saturday after calling police for help because her tire went flat near North Loop 288 at Elm Street, according to a police report.
The woman had her three children in the car with her, ages 5, 9 and 11. When officers arrived to help her change her tire, the report says they smelled alcohol on her breath.
Police conducted field sobriety tests and determined she was intoxicated. The report shows she told officers they were on their way home and she had wine at a friend’s house.
She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, which is a felony in Texas.
She was taken to Denton City Jail without incident. The report says one of the children called their father to pick them up.
Other reports
3300 block of Fort Worth Drive — A caller told police her sister-in-law punched her in the face during an argument Friday evening, according to a police report.
The caller’s husband and the other woman were both in a verbal argument about the family business, the report states. At one point, the caller tried to stop the arguing and her sister-in-law punched her.
The caller’s brother and his wife were gone by the time police arrived. Police later contacted the sister-in-law, who said she didn’t touch the caller. Officers didn’t observe any visible injuries on the caller. A report was taken.
600 block of West Sycamore Street — A woman reported a box of clothing stolen from her Jeep Wrangler Friday, according to a police report. A report was made and police asked for an itemized list of what was taken, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said.
1700 block of South Loop 288 — Keys, but not the vehicle, were reported stolen from RaceTrac on Friday evening after the owner went inside the store, according to a police report.
The report says he left his car keys in his Cadillac when he went inside the store after getting gas. While the vehicle was still there, the keys weren’t. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 301 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into Denton County Jail.