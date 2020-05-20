Denton police arrested a 50-year-old woman who allegedly attempted to run over Denton and University of North Texas police officers with her vehicle Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Bryan Street, according to a police report.
Officers located the woman after one caller reported that she pulled into his driveway and hit his brother’s car, while another caller said she was driving the wrong way on a one-way street and yelling at him.
The report says UNT police were with the woman when Denton police found her. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the woman was allegedly yelling at officers when they arrived and was moving her car forward and backward several times.
She allegedly backed into a patrol vehicle, threatened to “ram” into officers and wouldn’t step out of the car after she was asked to several times, according to the report. At one point, she accelerated toward officers as they secured the scene.
Beckwith said the officers on scene were able to block her path with their vehicles, and police had to forcibly pull her out of the car as she allegedly held onto the steering wheel to stay inside.
She was arrested at about 9:20 a.m. and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and resisting arrest.
Other reports
2600 block of West Oak Street — Police arrested a 36-year-old man for driving while intoxicated after a caller said his vehicle was stopped in the middle of the highway around noon Tuesday, according to a police report.
The caller told officers there was an unconscious driver on South Interstate 35E near mile marker 471 and that there was a heavy odor of weed inside the vehicle. The report says the driver woke up and sped off, but the caller was able to get the license plate information.
Officers located the suspect after he exited the highway near Oak Street and conducted standard field sobriety tests. Beckwith said the driver refused a blood specimen withdrawal, so officers obtained a search warrant for his blood. They took his blood alcohol concentration at a local hospital before he was transported to the Denton City Jail.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police took a sexual assault report at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The woman, whose age wasn’t listed in the report, told officers at the hospital that she was sexually assaulted while unconscious. The report didn’t say when the assault occurred. An investigation is ongoing.
2200 block of West Hickory Street — A caller reported his $3,000 mountain bicycle stolen after finding it missing with the combination lock on the ground Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says the caller had his 2013 Evil mountain bike secured at his apartment complex, but it was no longer there around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. A report was taken and the bike was filed as stolen.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.