A 911 caller reported his friend rammed her car into his multiple times Tuesday evening and then tried to run him over in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s parking lot, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a report of aggravated assault after receiving a call around 8:33 p.m. in the 300 block of South Mockingbird Lane. The report says the caller’s friend rammed his vehicle multiple times with her own after he asked her to leave his home.
The vandalism caused about $7,000 to $8,000 in damage. According to the report, the caller followed his friend in another vehicle in order to get the license plate information for her 2017 Hyundai Elantra. He followed her to the Record-Chronicle’s parking lot in the 3500 block of Duchess Drive, about a mile south from where the incident began. None of the involved parties are employed by Denton Media Company.
He told police he got out of his car to get her license plate information and alleged she then tried to run him over. The report says the caller noted there were security cameras at the Record-Chronicle overlooking the parking lots. Police observed a large amount of damage to the victim’s vehicle consistent with being rammed several times.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing. Investigators hadn’t reached out to get camera footage by Wednesday afternoon.
Other reports
300 block of West University Drive — A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday at a McDonald’s on a multitude of warrants, including continuous sexual assault of a young child, according to a police report.
Officers located Luis Alberto Bernal at a McDonald’s drive-thru around noon Tuesday after a district judge issued a felony warrant for his arrest related to child sex abuse. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Denton City Jail.
The report says he had at least 11 outstanding misdemeanor warrants with charges including driving without a seat belt, failure to yield right of way at an intersection, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, two charges of speeding and five charges of driving without a license.
Denton County Jail records list a 2018 address for Bernal in Denton, but the report didn’t indicate information from the original sexual assault offense.
1700 block of Village East Drive — Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he allegedly threw a television at one of his girlfriend’s children Tuesday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The child didn’t sustain serious injuries and wasn’t transported to a hospital, but police did confirm the 12-year-old was injured. The report says the suspect denied the allegation.
The report didn’t list the size or model of the television. The man was arrested and charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 435 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.