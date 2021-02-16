A woman who doused her friend's belongings with lighter fluid refused to give officers her name after she was detained, instead demanding a beer and a cigarette, according to a police report.
A caller right after 2 a.m. Monday said he was letting a friend stay with him in the 500 block of Texas Street, but she was messing with the caller's belongings. He said they got into an argument and she started dousing lighter fluid on his personal items, said Amy Cunningham, spokesperson for the Denton Police Department.
When officers arrived, the woman was barricaded in the caller's room. Once they gained access, the 47-year-old woman had a lit cigarette in one hand, and a yellow aerosol container with a red flame symbol. The officers retreated and called for backup to help detain her and identified the container as a neon butane universal gas lighter refill.
After refusing to speak with officers, she would not enter the car and kicked an officer's leg, according to a report. Once she was detained, she still would not give officers identifying information, saying she didn't have a name and only wanted a beer and a cigarette. She was charged with arson, resisting arrest and failure to identify herself.
Other reports
3500 block of East McKinney Street — A woman said her boyfriend had not returned her Toyota Corolla after borrowing it, according to a police report.
The two had fought over his usage of the car previously, then agreed on a timeline for him to use it. He did not return the car at the agreed-upon time, then told the caller the car was stolen so he couldn't return it. When she made the report Monday afternoon, she didn't know if the man had the car or if it was actually stolen.
An investigation is ongoing and the car had not been recovered by Tuesday afternoon, Cunningham said.
1300 block of Wilson Street — A woman was charged with criminal trespass at the city's warming center at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.
Police responded to a disturbance call at about 11:45 p.m. when a woman was trying to fight a man. When speaking with officers, she told officers to leave her alone and she refused to leave the location, according to a report. She was arrested early Tuesday morning on a criminal trespassing charge.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 439 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.