A 28-year-old woman who was arrested on a drug charge Sunday is also under investigation following a criminal mischief report, according to a police report.
Numerous witnesses around the 1000 block of Sierra Drive reported seeing a woman using a golf club Sunday afternoon to smash a window of a Cadillac, causing about $2,000 in damage.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 1:09 p.m. and then again around 1:25 p.m. after another caller reported the woman damaged a car with a golf club in the 1000 block of Edinburg Lane.
A caller said she was inside her house when she heard a thundering sound. The report says she stepped outside and noticed a car she was familiar with speeding off. She also reported the garage door was pushed into the house and believes the woman drove into the door.
According to the report, the caller knew who the driver was because her son dated her. She reported the woman had also been chasing her son around in a vehicle. His car is a Cadillac, which had been damaged with a golf club.
Police were later dispatched around 8:06 p.m. to a welfare call. The suspect’s father called police to request a welfare check, advising his daughter told him someone pointed a gun at her.
While speaking to her, officers learned she had crack cocaine as well as a pipe on her person, according to the report. She was arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1.
Other reports
1400 block of Centre Place Drive — Police arrested a man Sunday who allegedly pulled his 70-year-old mother out of a vehicle, causing her to fall on her face, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a disturbance around 9:38 p.m. Sunday when a caller reported a man tried to rob two women, although police later discovered this wasn’t what actually happened.
Police met and spoke with the 47-year-old suspect who was breathing heavily and had blood in his mouth. The report says it’s unclear how he got blood in his mouth and he denied medical attention.
According to the report, his mother was taking him to a hotel when he grew angry, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to take the keys from the ignition in the process. While allegedly pulling on the keys, he also pulled his mother’s left hand out of the window and caused pain.
He is also accused of pulling his mother out of the car and pulling her onto the pavement, the report says. He was arrested and charged with injury to an elderly person.
500 block of South Interstate 35E — Two men fought about a custody issue outside a Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant on Sunday evening, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a fight call around 6:42 p.m. but both men were gone. The report says they learned the fight was related to a custody issue and that a child was present during the fight.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police also contacted Child Protective Services.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.