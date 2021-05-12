A 24-year-old woman whose car was towed by Pro Tow Wrecker Service Denton refused to leave the business without it early Tuesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a criminal trespass call around 12:02 a.m. in the 8500 block of West University Drive. The caller said he let a woman enter the tow yard to grab some of her belongings from her vehicle, but she was now refusing to leave without her car.
The woman allegedly got into the driver’s seat of her vehicle and said she wasn’t going to pay and she wasn’t going to leave without her car. She spoke with police when they arrived and told them she believed her car was taken illegally.
The report says she continued to tell police she wasn’t going to leave without her car. The tow service staffer told officers he wanted her off the property.
Police told the woman she would be arrested for criminal trespass if she didn’t leave. She allegedly told them she didn’t care and to just arrest her because she wasn’t going to leave without her car.
According to the report, officers confirmed with the supervisor that they wanted to press charges for criminal trespass. They then arrested the woman after relaying the message and she repeated her intent to remain there.
She was charged with criminal trespass.
Other reports
3100 block of Bandera Street — Police are investigating an aggravated robbery after taking a report from a man at a hospital who had stab wounds early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a welfare concern around 3:05 a.m. at a local hospital after a man arrived with stab wounds, was uncooperative with staff and then left. Police found him at a different hospital and spoke to his girlfriend.
The report says she wasn’t present when he was stabbed. Police later spoke to the victim, who said he was trying to trade or purchase a cellphone from someone when they stabbed him. His injuries weren’t life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Malone Street — A 39-year-old woman told police she believes her boyfriend’s sister purposely struck her with a vehicle, according to a police report.
Police met with the victim around 5:07 p.m. Tuesday at a local hospital. The report says she had multiple lacerations on her hand.
She reported there’s been an ongoing dispute between herself and her boyfriend’s sister. According to the report, the caller said she was walking along the sidewalk on Malone Street when the sister drove up and intentionally swerved up onto the curb to strike her.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 363 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.