A 21-year-old woman who allegedly became angry that her Wingstop order didn’t come with a side of ranch is accused of throwing her drink at an employee on May 3, according to a police report.
The suspect turned herself in to the Denton Police Department on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on May 20. She was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Around noon on May 3, staffers at Wingstop at 2430 S. Interstate 35E called 911 to report the assault. According to a report, the customer was angry that her order didn’t include a side of ranch.
The staffer handed the customer her drink and the customer then allegedly threw it at the employee’s face. The report says the cup of Sprite hit her face and split her top lip, and the employee reported feeling pain. The drink also spilled onto her body and clothing.
According to the report, Wingstop staff provided police with a copy of the customer’s receipt that included her name.
Officers obtained a warrant for her arrest and she turned herself in at the police station around 5:35 a.m. Tuesday.
Other reports
1400 block of Churchill Drive — A woman told police she believes an egging incident at her home Monday was retaliatory, according to a police report.
On Tuesday, the caller reported a man she knows and another unknown man threw about four dozen eggs at her house, car and driveway around 7:40 p.m. Monday.
The report says she believes this is retaliatory because she and the man she knows are involved in an ongoing court case. The incident was captured on camera and the caller was going to provide officers with the footage.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2800 block of West University Drive — Police are investigating an incident in which a man masturbated outside his car in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
A caller reported seeing a man pull into a parking spot near her and then standing outside his car for several minutes. When she looked again, she told police she saw his genitals and noticed his hand was moving. According to the report, he was staring into the parking lot.
Officers checked the parking lot but couldn’t locate him. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 400 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.