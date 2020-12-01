A 50-year-old woman is accused of switching the bar code for $14 dog treats with a code for a cheaper shirt Monday at Walmart, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a theft call at the store in the 1500 block of South Loop 288 around 5:10 p.m. They spoke with asset protection staff, who said two women entered the store, began shopping and switched the universal product codes on items.
Only one woman was arrested in connection to fraudulent destruction. According to the report, she was the one who allegedly switched the tags on items to purchase dog treats valued at $13.98 for $2.88, the price of a T-shirt. The other woman received a citation for theft under $100. The two had passed all points of sale.
The suspect was arrested and charged with fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A woman reported someone stole her wallet while she was shopping at Kroger on Monday afternoon, according to a police report.
The report says she received text messages from her bank alerting her that her card was being used at Target and Walmart, but she declined the approval of the purchases. She reported to police she believes her wallet was stolen while she was at Kroger. Her wallet contained her bank information.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman who was previously trespassed from Golden Triangle Mall threw a drink at a security guard Monday, according to a police report.
The report says she threw a soft drink at him but missed. The security guard reported he had previously criminally trespassed her from the mall and was trying to do so again when she returned. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.