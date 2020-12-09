A 49-year-old woman tried to save about $130 at Walmart on Tuesday after allegedly switching the product codes for bedding and other items to purchase them at cheaper prices, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a theft at the store in the 2700 block of West University Drive on Tuesday evening. A loss prevention employee called 911 and said two women and a man took merchandise valued at more than $100.
Police spoke with both women when they arrived. The report says surveillance footage showed them the arrested woman and the man scanning all of the items using the incorrect universal product codes.
According to the report, footage also showed two women removing the codes from merchandise in one aisle and placing them on items in their shopping cart. The arrested woman alleged she was the only one who removed the codes and acknowledged she shouldn’t have done so.
The other woman denied participating and the man told officers he wasn’t aware the codes were switched. The five items recovered from the individuals included Christmas lights, a bedding set, a sheet set, a plastic trash can and a soda pump used to preserve carbonation.
The report says the original receipt with the incorrect codes totaled to $13.88, although the actual total value of the merchandise was $145.45. The suspect was arrested and charged with fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
Other reports
2600 block of Clubhouse Drive — A woman called 911 Tuesday evening in fear of her boyfriend, who allegedly tried to keep her from calling for help, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the domestic disturbance around 7:53 p.m. The report says the caller was fighting with someone while she was on the phone. Police learned the suspect was trying to take the phone from the caller because he didn’t want her calling the police.
According to the report, the woman said she returned home and the man was drunk. He then allegedly began arguing with her and insulting her. The report says officers noted he was stumbling, had slurred speech and had an odor of alcohol emitting from his person.
He reported the woman hit him, but she denied doing so. She told police she called 911 because she was afraid after he allegedly threatened to throw her across the room.
He admitted to police he tried taking her phone away and knew she was calling 911. He was arrested and charged with interference with an emergency request for assistance.
9800 block of Blackwood Drive — A man told police Tuesday he captured video of an unknown man trying to break into his home at Robson Ranch on Sunday, according to a police report.
The report says security footage showed the would-be burglar trying to get in through the back sliding glass door with some kind of tool. They then moved on when they failed to get inside.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1200 block of Meadowridge Drive — A woman’s surveillance camera showed an unknown man inside her home Thursday, according to a police report.
She told police Tuesday afternoon that she left her residence Thursday and later noticed video on her alarm system of a man leaving her home through the front door. She told police she didn’t know the man.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 350 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 97 people into the Denton County Jail.