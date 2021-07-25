A 33-year-old woman allegedly exceeded 90 mph during a police chase Saturday afternoon on Loop 288, telling officers she didn’t believe they were actually law enforcement after they detained her, according to a police report.
Officers initially responded to East McKinney Street near Cardinal Drive at about 1:04 p.m. after a caller reported a vehicle was in the middle of the road with no one around it. After they arrived, the report states, a woman walked up and told them her vehicle had stopped working, asking if she could sit inside because it was hot outside.
Officers allowed the woman to sit inside, the report states, but she allegedly drove off while they were still talking to her. She then allegedly took officers on a chase, initially driving westbound on McKinney before U-turning and going eastbound. The report states she repeatedly passed vehicles on the shoulder of the road, going into the grass, and that when she reached Loop 288, she exceeded 90 mph.
Officers discontinued the pursuit but responded to a hit-and-run call at about 1:35, in which a caller reported their vehicle was struck at the intersection of Loop 288 and Colorado Boulevard, and that the other driver made no attempt to stop. That caller told officers the other driver parked in the 3200 block of Teasley Lane, so police arrived and detained her, identifying her as the same woman from before.
Police asked the woman why she evaded, the report states, and she allegedly told them she didn’t believe they were actually law enforcement. They began a DWI investigation and did not believe her to be intoxicated, the report notes, and she was arrested on a charge of accident involving damage to vehicle over $200 and evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A woman called police Saturday morning to report she was putting merchandise in her vehicle after shopping when she noticed a man parked a few spaces away masturbating, according to a police report.
The woman told police the man was shirtless and had been exposing his genitals while standing in the parking lot, outside of his car. When she noticed the man, she began recording him, at which point he got in his vehicle and continued to masturbate with the door open. Officers did not find the man in the area but were given access to the woman’s recording. An indecent exposure investigation is ongoing.
2200 block of West University Drive — A 37-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after a convenience store employee reported he was pacing outside the store for over 30 minutes, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the store at about 11:01 p.m., finding the man in his vehicle. He was the only occupant, the report states, and told police he was out of gas. Officers told him to step out of the vehicle, noticing a metal spoon in the passenger’s seat that he allegedly covered with clothes when he got out.
Officers noted in the report that the man was moving incessantly while he spoke to them, and that he said it had been a while since he used any substance. He allegedly said “I don’t know, I wouldn’t want to search it,” when they asked him if there was anything inside his vehicle. After a search, officers found a syringe and two bags containing a crystalline substance.
After testing the substance, it showed a presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The man was arrested for non-alcohol public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, between one and four grams.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 400 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.