One woman refused to leave a bar in the 100 block of Avenue A before allegedly kicking and pushing employees and police at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Allison Beckwith, a police spokeswoman, said officers arrived at Fry Street Tavern to find a 22-year-old woman yelling at employees.
The woman allegedly pushed an officer as they approached to detain her, according to police reports. Officers then handcuffed her and reported they smelled alcohol on the woman.
Beckwith said police reviewed security camera footage that showed the woman kicking and pushing bar employees after being asked to leave several times. Despite that, employees declined to press charges.
Regardless, officers arrested the 22-year-old on a charge of public intoxication.
She allegedly kicked an officer in the leg while being placed in the back of a police vehicle. She had not been charged as of late Monday in connection with the kicking. The officer who was kicked had reported it did not hurt.
Other reports
100 block of Ave A — Officers on patrol began following a man at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday when he began stumbling toward a parking lot, according to police reports.
Officers reported attempting to speak with the man when they were within roughly 25 yards of him. Despite identifying themselves as Denton police officers, the man allegedly began jogging away.
University of North Texas police assisted in detaining the man. He was arrested on a charge of public intoxication, as well as a charge of evading arrest.
Intersection of Carroll Boulevard and Eagle Drive — Just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Denton police on patrol near Eagle Drive noticed a dark vehicle with a partially detached bumper driving by.
According to police reports, the vehicle stopped nearby, and officers drove over to speak with its driver.
The 23-year-old allegedly told police he’d intentionally rammed his car into a fence at his girlfriend’s apartment in Dallas’ Deep Ellum district. Beckwith, reading from police reports, said the man admitted to having had three beers at roughly 1 a.m.
Following standard field sobriety tests, officers determined the man was likely drunk, according to reports. He was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. According to reports, he consented to a blood draw at a local hospital.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 304 calls and made 10 arrests.
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Officer handled 2,878 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.