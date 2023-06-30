FlashingLights05.JPG
DMN file photo

A 28-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly pointing a realistic-looking BB gun at a man Thursday said she was angry because he ran her off the road, according to a police report.

At about 12:31 a.m., police were dispatched to a person with a gun call near the intersection of North Ruddell Street and East University Drive. The caller said a vehicle was following him and the driver pointed a gun at him.

