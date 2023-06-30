A 28-year-old woman who was arrested for allegedly pointing a realistic-looking BB gun at a man Thursday said she was angry because he ran her off the road, according to a police report.
At about 12:31 a.m., police were dispatched to a person with a gun call near the intersection of North Ruddell Street and East University Drive. The caller said a vehicle was following him and the driver pointed a gun at him.
He turned left onto North Ruddell Street and came to a stop the intersection with Mingo Road. He alleged the other vehicle pulled up next to him and its driver, the other vehicle’s sole occupant, pointed a black handgun at him.
Fearing for his life, the man sped off onto Mingo Road and called police. He provided a description of the vehicle and the driver.
Initially, officers couldn’t find the suspect in the area, but about 10 minutes later, an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description driving on East University Drive. The officer conducted a traffic stop.
The vehicle’s driver also matched the description provided by the caller, according to the report. The driver said she was in the 1800 block of North Ruddell Street and alleged the man ran her off the road, causing her to strike a pylon. The report did not mention whether officers noticed if her vehicle had damage or not, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
The woman said she was angry and began following him. She said she pointed a finger at him when she pulled up next to his vehicle. The report states she admitted to having a BB gun in a backpack in the front passenger seat.
During a search of her vehicle, officers located the BB gun, which the report describes as realistic looking. The report states they also found some pills believed to be Alprazolam and an amphetamine.
She was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a less than 2 ounces of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 28 grams of another controlled substance. Officers also served two warrants out of the Denton Police Department for her arrest: one for stalking and another for criminal mischief.
Other reports
3000 block of East McKinney Street — A 34-year-old man who was exhibiting “erratic behavior” and found to possess meth allegedly bit an officer Thursday when they brought him to a mental health facility, according to a police report.
At about 9:02 a.m., police were dispatched to an unrelated suspicious person call on East McKinney Street. While responding to this call, an employee at a business flagged down officers to report a man had just stolen property from their store.
The man in question had just gotten on a bike and began to pedal away from the store. Officers yelled for him to stop several times and, while the report states he was “hesitant” to do so, he eventually did. The report states that due to his resistance, officers detained him.
The employee alleged he took a Red Bull, two Starbucks drinks and a bag of Cheetos without paying. The officers issued him a citation for theft under $100.
Throughout his interaction with police, the report describes his behavior as erratic. He laid down and tried to hit his head on the ground, according to the report. So, officers placed him into a restrain WRAP device.
The officers decided to take him to a facility for a mental health assessment. Once at the facility, he allegedly bit an officer on her arm, causing her pain.
He was then booked into the city jail. There, the report states police discovered a baggie containing 0.2 grams of a crystal-like substance in his belongings that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Along with the citation, he was charged with assaulting a public servant and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
3000 block of East University Drive — Though he would eventually return the missing gun to its owner’s mailbox, a 19-year-old man was charged with theft of a firearm Thursday, according to a police report.
At about 12:30 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of one owned by a suspect with a felony warrant for theft of a firearm.
The officer followed the vehicle onto East University Drive and saw that the driver was the wanted man. On May 12, his acquaintance reported he believed the 19-year-old stole a handgun, valued at $300, from his home. The acquaintance tried contacting him, but to no avail, and wanted to press charges.
The man whose gun was stolen later told police that he had recovered the firearm. The report states he checked his mailbox and found a bag inside containing his gun; he still wanted to press charges, though.
After conducting a traffic stop, the 19-year-old was placed under arrest. Court records indicate he has previously pleaded no contest to and been convicted of three counts of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, as well as a Class A misdemeanor theft.
There were two other passengers in the vehicle. One of them, a 19-year-old woman, allegedly had a small plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance, a syringe full of liquid and other narcotics paraphernalia. She was placed under arrest for possession of less than 4 grams of a controlled substance.
The other passenger was issued a drug paraphernalia citation. He was released from the scene along with the vehicle.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 392 service and officer-initiated calls and made 17 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.